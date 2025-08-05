Bilawal reiterates Pakistan’s support for Kashmiris on Youm-e-Istehsal

- Advertisement -

KARACHI, Aug 05 (APP): Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has strongly condemned the Indian government’s illegal and unilateral actions in Illegally Indian-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, reiterating Pakistan’s unwavering political, moral, and diplomatic support for the Kashmiri people on the solemn occasion of Youm-e-Istehsal being observed across the country on August 5.

According to the press release issued by the Media Cell Bilawal House, Chairman PPP said in his message that August 5 marks a dark chapter in South Asia’s history when, in 2019, India revoked the special constitutional status of Jammu and Kashmir in blatant violation of United Nations Security Council resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

“Over the last six years, the BJP-led Indian regime has accelerated its colonial project in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) by introducing policies aimed at altering the region’s demographic character, dis-empowering its indigenous population, and erasing its distinct political and cultural identity,” he said.

Chairman PPP condemned India’s arbitrary delimitation of constituencies, the mass inclusion of non-Kashmiris in electoral rolls, and the issuance of domicile certificates to outsiders as part of a broader strategy to turn Kashmiris into a political minority in their homeland. “This demographic engineering is not just illegal—it is an act of aggression against an entire people,” he pointed out.

Chairman PPP emphasized that Youm-e-Istehsal is not only a day of condemnation, but also a moment to reaffirm the commitment of the Pakistani nation to the Kashmiri cause.

He further said that the people of Pakistan, and the Pakistan Peoples Party in particular, will always stand shoulder to shoulder with their Kashmiri brothers and sisters until their right to self-determination is realized as per the United Nations Security Council resolutions.

He recalled the lifelong commitment of Quaid-e-Awam, Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto to the cause of Kashmir. “We carry forward their legacy and we will never abandon the people of Kashmir in their darkest hour,” he vowed.

He also paid tribute to the resilience and courage of the Kashmiri people who continue to resist Indian occupation with dignity. “Their struggle is not just for land—it is for identity, for justice, and freedom. And that struggle commands the respect of every just and democratic nation across the world,” he said.

Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expressed pride in Pakistan’s unwavering diplomatic and strategic efforts to keep the Kashmir issue at the forefront of international attention. He also paid tribute to the spirit of national unity and determination that fuels these efforts, particularly highlighting the overwhelming success of Operation Baniyanum-Marsous as a powerful symbol of the deep and unbreakable bond between the people of Pakistan and the oppressed people of Kashmir.

Bilawal Bhutto concluded with a call to the global community, urging international human rights organizations, civil society, and democratic nations to break their silence on the grave violations being committed in occupied Kashmir. “History will not forgive the silence of those who could have spoken out. It is time for the world to stand with Kashmir, before more time, more dignity, and more lives are lost.”