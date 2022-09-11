Bilawal pays rich tribute to Quaid e Azam on death anniversary

ISLAMABAD, Sep 11 (APP): Minister for Foreign Affairs Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Sunday paid rich tribute to Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on the great leader’s 74th death anniversary.

In a message, the minister said the best way to pay homage to Quaid e Azam was to stick to his principles of unity, faith and discipline.

“It is crucial to continue the struggle to make Pakistan a state where democracy is strong, and the constitution and parliament are supreme.”

“Quaid’s political vision and democratic struggle are inspirational and teach us to remain resilient in every difficulty,” he added.