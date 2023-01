ISLAMABAD, Jan 17 (APP): Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday met the Founder and Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum Professor Klaus Schwab, on the sidelines of the annual meeting of the Forum being held in Davos, Switzerland.

The foreign minister thanked Klaus Schwab for Pakistan’s long-standing relationship with the World Economic Forum.

Delighted to meet @ProfKlausSchwab at #wef23 today. Thanked him for Pakistan’s long-standing relationship with @wef. Discussed invigorating 🇵🇰 economy and promoting international cooperation. pic.twitter.com/mWbzj2wDz2 — BilawalBhuttoZardari (@BBhuttoZardari) January 17, 2023

He also discussed invigorating Pakistan’s economy and promoting international cooperation.