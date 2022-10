KARACHI, Oct 07 (APP): Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday expressed his grief over loss of lives in a road accident near Manjhand on Thursday.

At least 14 passengers were killed and many injured in bus-truck collision on the Indus Highway near Manjhand.

FM Bilawal, in a statement, sympathized with the bereaved families and prayed for eternal peace of those killed in the accident. He also prayed for the early recovery of the injured.