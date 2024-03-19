Bilawal greets all communities celebrating Nowruz

ISLAMABAD, Mar 19 (APP):Chairman of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has extended warm greetings and heartfelt congratulations to all communities celebrating the joyous occasion of Nowruz.

Nowruz, the harbinger of the Persian New Year, is embraced by diverse cultures and communities worldwide, including a significant populace in Pakistan.

In a press release from the Media Cell Bilawal House, the PPP chairman expressed that Nowruz embodies themes of renewal, hope, and unity.

“On this auspicious day, I extend heartfelt congratulations to all Pakistanis, including the esteemed Parsi community, who celebrate Nowruz with traditional fervor and joy,” he added.

Recognizing the Parsi community’s integral role in Pakistan’s diverse cultural landscape, he acknowledged their significant contributions to the nation’s social, economic, and cultural tapestry.

Bilawal Bhutto emphasized, “Let us harness the spirit of Nowruz to champion peace, unity, and cooperation, transcending boundaries and bridging divides. On behalf of the PPP, I extend heartfelt wishes for a joyous and blessed Nowruz to all.”