Bilawal giving irresponsible statements over OIC-CFM conference: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD, Mar 19 (APP):Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Saturday said Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was giving irresponsible statements over the matter of Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC)’s Foreign Minister conference.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that the dates regarding to hold OIC Foreign Ministers conference were finalized four months ago.

The minister said after 15 years the OIC Foreign Ministers session was going to be held in Pakistan but the opposition was politicking on the matter.

The opposition had always given priority to their personal interests rather than national interest as they were habitual for the purpose, he added.

Replying to a question, he said the National Assembly Speaker would decide the date for

no-trust motion in the Parliament.

Farrukh Habib said many disgruntled members were in contact with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for re-joining the government, adding as they were facing people criticism of their constituencies for their decision leaving the party.