Bilawal, FM Saudi Arabia exchange Eid greetings

ISLAMABAD, Apr 23 (APP): Minister for Foreign Affairs Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Sunday held a telephonic conversation with his Saudi Arabian counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan and exchanged Eid greetings with him.

During the call, Bilawal Bhutto extended Eid greetings to Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz and Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salam and the people of Saudi Arabia.

The Foreign Minister appreciated the role of the government of Saudi Arabia in the evacuation of Pakistanis from Sudan.

The minister acknowleged the successful foreign policy of Saudi Arabia for unity in Muslim Ummah and for enhancing stability in the region.