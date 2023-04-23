Bilawal, Saudi FM exchange Eid greetings

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari held a telephonic call with Foreign Minister of Saudi Arabia Prince Faisal bin Farhan and discussed matters of mutual interest.

Foreign Minister Bhutto conveyed Eid greetings to his Saudi counterpart and wished him good health and happiness as well progress and prosperity to the brotherly people of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The two sides also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest. The Foreign Minister expressed confidence that resumption of Kingdom’s diplomatic relations with Iran will lead to regional peace and prosperity.

The Foreign Minister expressed profound gratitude for the Kingdom’s assistance in the evacuation of Pakistani nationals from Sudan. The Foreign Ministers agreed that the two countries will closely coordinate to further facilitate evacuations from Sudan.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are bound by fraternal relationship marked by mutual trust and understanding, close cooperation, and an abiding tradition of supporting each other. The people of Pakistan hold the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques in the highest esteem.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is home to more than two million Pakistanis, contributing to the progress, prosperity and economic development of the two brotherly countries.