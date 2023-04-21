Bilawal felicitates nation on Eidul Fitr

ISLAMABAD, Apr 21 (APP): Minister for Foreign Affairs Bilawal Bhutto Zardari extended the heartiest felicitations to his fellow Pakistanis at home and abroad on the joyous occasion of Eidul Fitr.

In a message on the social media platform Twitter, he said, “Heartiest felicitations on the joyous occasion of Eidul Fitr to my fellow Pakistanis at home & abroad. This is also a time to remember the less fortunate amongst us still suffering from the recent floods, & Kashmiri brothers & sisters under brutal oppression. Eid Mubarak.”