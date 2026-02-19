Bilawal expresses grief over Karachi gas leak blast, seeks immediate probe

ISLAMABAD, Feb 19 (APP): Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed deep sorrow over the tragic loss of lives caused by a gas leakage explosion and subsequent building collapse in Karachi.

In a statement issued here the party secretariat, Bilawal Bhutto extended heartfelt condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in the incident that occurred in the Soldier Bazaar area.

He said the party stands with the bereaved families in this difficult time and shares their grief.

The PPP Chairman directed the Chief Minister of Sindh to immediately initiate a thorough investigation to determine the exact causes of the explosion and building collapse.

He stressed that those responsible, if any negligence is found, must be held accountable.

Bilawal Bhutto also emphasized the need for urgent and effective measures to prevent such tragic incidents in the future.

He called for stricter enforcement of safety regulations and regular inspection mechanisms to ensure public safety.

Furthermore, he instructed the Sindh government to ensure the best possible medical treatment for the injured and to provide all necessary assistance to the affected families.