Bilawal condemns firing incident in South Waziristan

ISLAMABAD, Dec 22 (APP): Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday strongly condemned the killing of five labourers in firing at the under-construction police station in South Waziristan.

The PPP chairman, in a statement, demanded that the incident should be investigated and the accused brought to book immediately.

Bilawal Bhutto expressed sympathy and solidarity with the families of martyred workers.

Meanwhile, President of Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians Asif Ali Zardari also expressed his grief over the killing of five laborers.

Terming it a “very brutal act”, he called for bringing the terrorists and planners involved in the killing of workers to justice.