ISLAMABAD, Nov 15 (APP): Minister for Education and Professional Training, Shafqat Mehmood on Sunday said that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, has violated election commission rules for running the Gilgit-Baltistan election’s campaign.

A person having public office or official slot could not run the election campaign as per election commission rules, he stated in an interview with a private television channel.

After clear defeat from the candidates of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), party contested elections in G-B, he said Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, has started “hue and cry” for rigging in the polls. Commenting on unofficial election results being displayed on channels, he said the people are well aware of the negative role and performance of Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-N.

The people would not cast vote for PML-N candidates who miserably failed in producing results for G-B areas.

The minister hoped that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), would form the government in G-B, with help of coalition partners including Majlis Wahadat-e-Muslimeen and independent candidates.