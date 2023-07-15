Bilawal Bhutto inaugurates “Dhabeji Special Economic Zone” project

KARACHI, Jul 15 (APP):Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Saturday inaugurated the Dhabeji Special Economic Zone project.

Sindh Chief Minister Sayed Murad Ali Shah, Provincial Ministers Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Sharjeel Inan Memon, Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab, prominent industrialists, diplomats and representatives of the federal government were also present on the occasion.

The foreign minister along with the Sindh chief minister inaugurated the project by unveiling the plaque.

According to the spokesman, the PPP chairman was briefed about benefits and characteristics of the project by the officials concerned.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was informed about the project’s industrial infrastructure, uninterrupted benefits, sustainability, and creation of jobs as it would would generate an investment of US $ 5 billion and create 100,000 jobs.

“The Dhabeji Special Economic Zone (SEZ) will be a Public-Private Partnership project which ensure the economic and social development of the country,” the foreign minister said.

The objective of this project was to create a network of industries in Karachi.