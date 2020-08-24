Bilal Sidiqui hails Imran Khan’s efforts for raising Kashmir issue

ISLAMABAD, Aug 24 (APP):In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), Tehreek-e-Muzahamat Chairman Bilal Ahmed Sidiqui has hailed Prime Minister Imran Khan’s efforts at international level to resolve Kashmir dispute.

According to Kashmir Media Service, In Srinagar, he said due to hefty efforts of Prime Minister Imran Khan for highlighting Kashmir dispute, the international community was paying attention to such neglected issue once again.

“This is because of his continued efforts that Kashmir dispute was discussed three times in last one year at UNSC nailing the lies and fabricated stand of New Delhi vis-a-vis Kashmir issue,” he added.

Through his tireless efforts, Bilal Sidiqui said, Prime Minister Imran Khan has been successful in winning support of the different countries such as China, Turkey, Malaysia, Indonesia and Iran for resolution of the Kashmir dispute.

He said that people of IIOJK were highly appreciating these efforts and hoped that Pakistan as a principal party to the Kashmir dispute would continue to advocate the case of right to self-determination for the people of Jammu and Kashmir through all possible means.

At the same time, people of Jammu and Kashmir also expect that political parties and civil society in Pakistan will bury their political differences and evolve a consensus to strengthen the efforts of Imran Khan for resolution of the Kashmir dispute, he added.