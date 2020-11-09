ISLAMABAD, Nov 9 (APP):The Organisation of Kashmir Coalition (OKC) on Monday urged the United States President Elect Joe Biden and the Vice President Elect Kamala Harris to keep the Jammu and Kashmir conflict in their priority agenda bearing in mind their election campaign assertions.

The OKC leadership including Professor Nazir Ahmed Shawl and Barrister A Majid Tramboo forwarded a congratulatory letter the Joe Biden and Madam Kamala Harris upon their resounding victory in the United States of America’s Presidential election.

The OKC leadership asked them to keep the Jammu and Kashmir conflict in their priority agenda bearing in mind that Biden, during the election campaign, asked the Indian government,“…to take all necessary steps to restore rights of all the people of Kashmir” while Madam Harris generated enormous hope among Kashmiris when she declared, “We’ve to remind Kashmiris that they’re not alone in the world”.

The OKC leadership further elaborated that the gross human rights atrocities being perpetrated in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir in terms extrajudicial killings particularly with pellet-shot guns, torture, molestation and gang rapes, enforced disappearances, arbitrary arrests and detentions including the All Parties Hurriyat Conference leadership and inhuman and degrading treatment or punishment.

OKC recalled that the fascist Modi, Prime Minister of India, while breaking all the diplomatic norms, launched President Trump’s election campaign at the Texas “Howdy Modi” event by introducing the slogan – “THIS ELECTION – TRUMP IS TRIUMPHANT; Abi Ki Bar – Trump Ki Sarkar”.