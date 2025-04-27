Beyond the Stove: Islamabad’s women home chefs redefining work from home

- Advertisement -

By Mehwish Azam

ISLAMABAD, Apr 27 (APP): With living rooms turned into kitchens and WhatsApp groups turned into menus, a quiet positive atmosphere for skilled females is simmering across the capital.

Women from diverse backgrounds are carving out spaces for themselves in the culinary world, not in commercial restaurants but right from their home kitchens.

From former engineers to certified culinary experts, these women are turning passion into purpose — one meal at a time.

One of them is Faiza Shakeel, a former software engineer who transformed her love for cooking into a full-time home-based food delivery service, Faiza Foodie. After stepping away from her career to raise her children, Faiza started with a humble Facebook page offering small food orders. Today, her menu includes Desi comfort foods, Chinese favourites, baked goodies, and frozen snacks for busy families.

Talking to APP, Faiza said, “Being a full-time mom was always my top priority. But trying to earn some extra income in this economy never hurts. I never imagined my side hobby would grow into something this fulfilling.”

Another name surfacing in Islamabad’s home-based culinary world is Anam Azam, a passionate chef with a diploma in cooking and baking from a government institute. She has been offering home delivery services for two years now, building her clientele with consistency and flavour.

Talking to APP, Anam shared, “I initially partnered with a national food delivery service to reach more customers, but the high tariff charges were eating into my earnings. I had to leave it to sustain my business independently.”

Anam also called for better government support for women-led home businesses. “There should be policies that accommodate women working from home who are trying to stand on their own feet. Reduced tax deductions and easier registration processes could make a huge difference.”

Both Faiza and Anam are contributing to a growing number of female entrepreneurs who are reshaping traditional roles, balancing family, home, and ambition through food. These kitchens-turned-businesses are not just about financial independence; they are about confidence, community, and creativity.

Amna Rehman, a regular customer, shares, “Ordering from these home chefs is not just about convenience. There’s a personal touch, a level of care you don’t find elsewhere. And it feels good to support women doing what they love.”

Social media platforms have helped many of these ventures flourish, enabling chefs to market their food, gather feedback, and build loyal followings — all from their smartphones.

The future looks promising as Faiza Foodie and chefs like Anam continue to thrive. Some, like Faiza, even dream of launching studio kitchens or mentorship spaces for other aspiring women.

“We all start from somewhere,” Faiza says. “I’d love to support other women who want to turn their passion into something powerful, just like I did.”