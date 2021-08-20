Better grooming can be helpful to avoid unpleasant incidents: Maleeka Bukhari

ISLAMABAD, Aug 20 (APP):Parliamentary Secretary on Law and Justice Maleeka Bukhari Friday said that we as a nation have to work hard to curb unethical acts in our society with unity.

Talking to a private news channel, she said that it was the responsibility of nation to built personality of every child with a polite manner so unpleasant incidents could be avoided in the society.

She urged all political parities to avoid slang language during Parliament sessions so that a precedent could be set up for upcoming generations.

Maleeka said, a stern action would be taken against those who were involved in the Greater Iqbal Park incident and police were also tracing people to get them arrested, she added.

