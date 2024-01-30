Benazir Kafaalat stipends amount increased up to Rs 10,500

ISLAMABAD, Jan 30 (APP): The Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) has increased the amount of the quarterly stipends of Benazir Kafaalat programme up to Rs 10,500 for this year, in order to provide financial relief to the beneficiaries.

“The first quarterly payment of this years will be Rs 10,500 which will be issued during the current month (February). For any information and query, the beneficiaries can contact the BISP offices and toll free number 080026477”, Secretary BISP, Amir Ali Ahmad said.

The quarterly Benazir Education Stipends will be issued from the month of March including Rs 2500 (Primary), Rs. 3500 (Secondary) and Rs 4500 (higher secondary) for the girl students.

While for the boy students, Rs. 2000 (Primary), Rs. 3000 (Secondary) and Rs. 4000 (Higher Secondary) will be issued during the period.

The special bonus of Rs 3000 will be given to the girls at the completion of primary education.

Under the Benazir Nashonuma scheme, the quarterly stipend of Rs 2500 will be issued to per Pregnant and Lactating Mother (PLW) and boy child while Rs 3,000 will be given to the girl child.

However, in the flood affected areas, Rs 3500 will be issued to PLW and boy child each while Rs 4,000 will be given to the girl child.

The Nashonuma programme aims to address stunting among PLW and their children of less than two years of age through the provision of these stipends.

In return, mothers must commit to attend regular antenatal health checkups and awareness sessions during pregnancy, consume specialized nutritious food (SNF), and take their children for immunization and regular health checkups.