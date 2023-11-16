Belgium embassy commemorates 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations with Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Nov 16 (APP): The Embassy of Belgium in Pakistan commemorated the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between Belgium and Pakistan. This momentous occasion reaffirms the enduring friendship and collaboration that has characterized the relationship since its inception.

The genesis of diplomatic relations between Belgium and Pakistan can be traced back to the Joint Communique issued on November 26, 1947. This historic document encapsulated the mutual desire of both governments to strengthen the bonds of friendship and mutual interest. Following this pivotal decision, diplomatic missions were established in 1948, laying the foundation for a fruitful and enduring partnership.

The 75-year journey of diplomatic relations between Belgium and Pakistan has been marked by a consistent upward trajectory, deeply rooted in strong people-to-people connections and frequent high-level engagements between leaders. The establishment of the ‘Bilateral Political Consultation’ mechanism has provided a robust platform for multifaceted dialogue, fostering deeper understanding and cooperation.

Economic ties between Belgium and Pakistan have witnessed remarkable growth over the years, with bilateral trade consistently expanding to the mutual benefit of both nations. Belgium stands as the sixth-largest European importer of Pakistani goods, underscoring the vibrant economic exchange that underpins the relationship.

Beyond economic collaboration, the spirit of solidarity and support has been a defining feature of the Belgium-Pakistan partnership. In times of need, such as during natural disasters, both countries have demonstrated unwavering commitment to assisting each other, reflecting the depth and compassion that underpin their bond.

Looking towards the future, Belgium and Pakistan remain committed to working together on multilateral platforms to address global challenges, including sustainable development and climate change. Both nations recognize the urgency of these issues and are determined to collaborate in shaping a better world for future generations.