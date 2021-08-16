Begum Alvi meets Turkish social services authorities

ISTANBUL (Turkey), Aug 16 (APP): First Lady, Begum Samina Alvi Monday met with Deputy Minister for Family and Social Services, Dr. Kubra GURAN-YIGITBASI and General Manager for Directorate for Services for the Disabled and Elderly at the Turkish Ministry for Family and Social Services, Orhan KOC.

During the meeting, the first lady commended the government of Turkey on its achievements in formulating inclusive policies for persons with disabilities, and sought the support and guidance from the Turkish authorities in uplifting Pakistan’s ministries/departments working for the facilitation and welfare of Persons with Disabilities (PWDs).

Dr. Kubra GURAN-YIGITBASI held meeting with Begum Samina Alvi on the instructions of first lady of Turkey to assist and guide Pakistan with regard to welfare of PWDs.