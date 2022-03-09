Begum Alvi links country’s progress with women’s empowerment

RAWALPINDI, Mar 9 (APP): Begum Samina Alvi, wife of President Arif Alvi on Wednesday said no country could progress without the empowerment of women and stressed that all segments of society needed to play their role in this regard.

Speaking at an event held in connection with International Women’s Day here at Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI), Begum Alvi said advocating the rights and emancipation of women was the need of the hour.

Begum Alvi said the Pakistani women were showcasing their talent in various fields and professions.

She mentioned that women in the country had achieved a successful position after a great struggle.

She said women were working alongside men and contributing to the development of the country.

Begum Alvi said the government was taking concrete steps to provide women equal opportunities to excel.

She emphasized inculcating the values of respecting women in children right from their homes so as to help develop a civilized society.

Federal Ombudsperson for Protection against Harassment of Women at Workplaces Kashmala Khan said it was time to break gender biases in society and realize the challenges faced by women in a male-dominated society.

She emphasized the need for including women in decision-making and providing them equal job opportunities.

She said the government was taking steps for the empowerment of women through effective steps and mentioned that her office was giving verdicts on women’s property-related cases within two months.

President RCCI Chaudhry Naeem Rauf said Pakistan could only progress with the participation of women in all fields of life, particularly trade and business.

He said setting up micro-enterprises, women chambers and industrial academia linkages were the need of the time.

Chairperson Common Wealth Women Parliamentarians Shandana Gulzar, former RCCI president Sohail Altaf and women entrepreneurs attended the event.