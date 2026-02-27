Battery-backed power system to deliver 100% reliable electricity to Gwadar by early 2027

ISLAMABAD, Feb 27 (APP):The federal government has approved a comprehensive battery-backed power solution for Gwadar aimed at ensuring uninterrupted electricity supply to the port city by February or March next year, the Senate was informed on Friday.

Responding to a question raised by Senator Jan Muhammad, Minister for Power Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari said the newly approved arrangement would guarantee “100 per cent reliable electricity” to Gwadar’s critical grids, including the deep-sea port, desalination facilities and industrial zones.

The minister said the decision was taken on the directions of the prime minister after an assessment of Gwadar’s projected electricity requirements over the next four to five years. Current demand in the area stands at approximately 40 to 50 megawatts (MW).

He explained that the new system would utilise battery energy storage systems (BESS) combined with low-cost backup generation to maintain a stable supply, particularly during disruptions from external sources.

The framework is designed to operate without placing additional burden on the national grid.

Awais Leghari told the House that Gwadar currently receives electricity through two primary sources: imports from Iran and supply from Pakistan’s national grid.

Under an existing bilateral agreement, Pakistan is required to purchase a specified quantity of electricity from Iran annually on a take-or-pay basis.

He noted that both countries had developed transmission infrastructure for this purpose, and failure to lift the agreed volume would result in financial liabilities.

Electricity from Iran enters Pakistan through two transmission points, supplying southern Gwadar and the northern Makran region.

However, the minister said Iranian supply has faced intermittency and voltage fluctuations owing to technical and seasonal factors, affecting grid stability across the Makran division.

Although Gwadar and Makran are connected to the national grid, the transmission distance — exceeding 600 kilometres — results in voltage drops, particularly during peak demand periods.

He said proposals to upgrade transmission infrastructure to higher capacity levels were previously examined but found economically unviable due to relatively low regional demand and extended cost recovery timelines.

Responding to supplementary questions from Senator Danish Kumar and Leader of the Opposition Raja Nasir Abbas, Awais Leghari clarified that fluctuations typically occurred when Iranian supply was interrupted and the region relied solely on the national grid.

He added that electricity from Iran and the national grid could not be operated simultaneously because of technical synchronisation and frequency compatibility constraints.

The minister informed the Senate that the newly approved battery-backed framework would replace earlier proposals, including a 300MW coal-fired power plant envisaged under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

He said the coal project was considered excessive for Gwadar’s actual demand profile and would have led to higher electricity costs for consumers.

Separately, Awais Leghari said the government, in collaboration with the Government of Balochistan, had solarised around 28,000 agricultural tube wells in the province over the past eight to nine months at a cost of approximately Rs55 billion.

The initiative, he said, was expected to generate annual savings of Rs35 to Rs36 billion for the national grid.

The minister also noted that Pakistan had transitioned towards a competitive electricity market mechanism under which future power procurement would be conducted through competitive suppliers rather than direct government purchasing arrangements.

He expressed confidence that the new Gwadar power framework would serve as a significant milestone in supporting sustainable development and investment in the port city.

The battery-backed system is expected to become operational by early 2027.