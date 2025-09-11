Barrister Danyal, Romanian envoy explore new bilateral horizons

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Sep 11 (APP): Parliamentary Secretary for Information & Broadcasting, Barrister Danyal Chaudhary met Dan Stoenescu, Ambassador of Romania to Pakistan, to discuss avenues for advancing bilateral relations, expanding parliamentary collaboration and fostering closer people-to-people connections between Pakistan and Romania.

Barrister Danyal also Convener Pakistan–Romania PFG, acknowledged and appreciated Romania’s continued support and cordial relations with Pakistan. He underscored the importance of strengthening partnerships in the areas of parliamentary diplomacy, economic relations, cultural exchange and media collaboration.

During the meeting, the Ambassador highlighted ongoing efforts to establish media partnerships with the Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation (PBC), aimed at promoting cultural understanding and enhancing information exchange between the two nations. He further underscored Romania’s commitment to strengthening cultural and media cooperation with Pakistan and emphasized the significant potential for collaboration between Radio Romania and Radio Pakistan, as well as between Romania TV and PTV.

The role of the Pakistan–Romania Parliamentary Friendship Group (PFG) was highlighted as a key platform for fostering inter-parliamentary dialogue. Both sides agreed to enhance mutual understanding between the two Parliaments, identify new areas of trade and economic cooperation and promote stronger people-to-people linkages as well as institutional collaboration.

The Ambassador also briefed Barrister Danyal on the successful launch of opera singing courses at the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA), organized in collaboration with the Romanian Embassy. Barrister Danyal appreciated this initiative, acknowledging its significant contribution to cultural exchange and artistic development.

The Ambassador further informed that the Romanian Embassy is working closely with Pakistani academic institutions to introduce Romanian language courses, with the first course set to commence soon at NUML, Islamabad. He added that these initiatives aim to expand cultural cooperation and enable students to explore academic opportunities in Romania.

Barrister Danyal proposed the production of a documentary, in collaboration with the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, to showcase the achievements of the Romanian Embassy and highlight key milestones in bilateral relations. The Ambassador welcomed and appreciated this proposal.

The meeting concluded with a shared commitment to take concrete steps toward formalizing people-to-people linkages, strengthening cultural ties and enhancing parliamentary exchanges to further promote bilateral diplomacy.