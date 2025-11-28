Barrister Danyal praises students’ dedication, talent; calling them Pakistan’s future

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Nov 28 (APP):Parliamentary Secretary for Information & Broadcasting, Barrister Danyal Chaudhry, expressed profound appreciation for the students and teachers at the Westminster School Food Festival.

Speaking as the Chief Guest, he praised the enthusiasm, dedication, and talent of the young students, calling them the true hope and future of Pakistan.

He commended the teachers for nurturing, guiding, and shaping them into responsible global citizens. He said their efforts demonstrate how Pakistan’s future is being built with commitment, knowledge, and positive values.

He appreciated the Pakistani students at the recent Oxford Union event, who delivered a strong, confident, and well-reasoned response to India, forcing the Indian side to step back from the debate. He said this clearly showcased the students’ capability and confidence, reflecting Pakistan’s strength and intellect on an international stage.

Barrister Danyal also highly appreciated the armed forces, highlighting their performance at the Dubai Air Show with the JF-17 Thunder, and emphasized how their dedication and skill are a source of national pride and inspiration for the youth. He said that just as the forces demonstrate discipline, innovation, and excellence, Pakistan’s young generation can achieve great heights through education and hard work, shaping a prosperous and secure future for the country.

He warned that the government would not allow Adiala Jail to become a political party’s headquarters. He said the PTI leadership and the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are making an illegal demand to seek political guidance from a convicted individual, which violates prison laws. He added that viral social media claims about PTI founder’s health are false, fabricated and part of a planned propaganda campaign, while jail authorities confirm he is “perfectly fine.”

He stressed that no democratic system allows pressure tactics or mob agitation, warning that such actions push the country toward chaos and instability. He reiterated that jail meetings require judicial approval, and any attempt to politicize Adiala Jail is both unlawful and a threat to national security.

He also criticized the state of infrastructure in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, saying it is not properly developed and that citizens continue to face challenges due to a lack of proper planning and facilities.

Answering a question from a media representative, Barrister Danyal Chaudhry said that the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa should focus on working for the welfare of the people rather than getting involved in unnecessary political disputes.

Speaking at the festival, he praised the event’s international participation, noting that “many embassies and counsellors are involved today, and students have set up stalls representing more than 40 countries.” He said this diverse international engagement is a powerful message of cultural harmony and global openness.

He added, “I belong to a party that does not ask the nation’s children to march with shrouds on their heads. We talk about education and progress. We talk about taking Pakistan forward with a positive vision. Our children are our future, and they will make Pakistan’s name shine across the world.”

He concluded that strengthening youth education is Pakistan’s strongest shield against extremism and terrorism, emphasizing that an educated generation is essential for building a secure, stable, and progressive Pakistan.