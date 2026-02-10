Barrister Danyal champions safe digital spaces as pillar of Pakistan’s AI future

ISLAMABAD, Feb 10 (APP): Federal Parliamentary Secretary Barrister Danyal Chaudhry urged on Tuesday at the Pakistan Institute for Parliamentary Services (PIPS) National Child Convention here to blend child online safety with the Prime Minister bold 1 billion dollar AI ecosystem by 2030.

He keynoted that youth digital havens form the core of national tech progress through stronger laws and youth voices in decisions.

In his speech, Barrister Danyal presented digital safety not as limits but vital support for young minds a key national goal.

He rejected total digital bans, pushing smart guidance instead: “Avoid strict blocks that cut learning and free speech rights we offer guided protection as the lasting fix.”

He outlined real dangers cyberbullying, harmful content, deepfakes, and online attacks needing joint action from parents, teachers, regulators, and tech firms.

The Parliamentary Secretary promised tougher legal shields against new AI threats and held platforms accountable. Central was his vow to include children views in policies, building a digital world with them, not just for them.

He ended calling young users to practice safe online habits and report odd activities.