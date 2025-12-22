Bangladesh High Commission calls on Chairman FBR to strengthen tax cooperation, bilateral ties

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 22 (APP): Bangladesh High Commissioner to Pakistan Md. Iqbal Hussain Khan on Monday called on Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Rashid Mahmood Langrial and discussed measures to enhance bilateral trade, tax cooperation and overall economic ties between both countries.

During the meeting, both sides reaffirmed the long-standing brotherly relations between the two countries and agreed to further strengthen mutual economic cooperation, said a news release.

It was also agreed that technical teams from both countries dealing with the international taxes will discuss the existing Double Taxation Treaty in line with evolving global standards.

Currently, a high-level delegation of the National Board of Revenue (NBR), People’s Republic of Bangladesh, is on a five-day official visit to Pakistan from December 22 to 26 to initiate negotiations on Protocol to amend the existing Convention between both countries for the Avoidance of Double Taxation and the Prevention of Fiscal Evasion with respect to Taxes on Income.

The NBR delegation is led by Muhammad Lutful Azeem, Member (International Taxes), and includes G.M. Abdul Kalam Kaikobad, Member (Tax Administration), Barrister Mutasim Billah Faruqui, First Secretary (Tax Policy), Mahammad Abdur Rakib, (Commissioner of Taxes), Muhammad Jafar Imam, (First Secretary Tax Policy), Dewan Mohammad Gholam Kibria, (Second Secretary) and Atiqul Islam (Senior Assistant Secretary) of National Board of Revenue, Bangladesh.

On the first day of the visit, the delegation was received by Iqbal Khan, Member (Administration) and Aftab Alam, Director General (International Taxes), FBR.

Both sides exchanged views and shared experiences on matters relating to international taxation. Both sides agreed to further expand institutional collaboration through regular engagements.