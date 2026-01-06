Bangladesh air chief meets PAF counterpart to boost defence ties

- Advertisement -

RAWALPINDI, Jan 06 (APP):A high-level defence delegation headed by Air Chief Marshal Hasan Mahmood Khan, Chief of the Air Staff, Bangladesh Air Force, met Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force, at Air Headquarters on Tuesday.

According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), discussions centred on enhancing operational cooperation and institutional synergy, with particular focus on training, capacity building, and collaboration in aerospace development.

The visiting Air Chief was accorded a Guard of Honour. Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu briefed him on PAF’s recent advancements and reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to supporting Bangladesh Air Force through a comprehensive training framework from basic to advanced flying and specialized courses across PAF institutions.

He also assured fast-tracked delivery of Super Mushshak trainer aircraft, along with a complete training and long-term support ecosystem.

The Bangladeshi Air Chief praised PAF’s combat record and expressed interest in benefiting from its operational expertise, seeking assistance in maintenance support for Bangladesh Air Force’s aging fleet and integration of air defence radar systems to enhance air surveillance. Detailed discussions were also held on potential procurement of JF-17 Thunder aircraft.

The delegation visited key PAF facilities, including the National ISPR & Integrated Air Operations Centre, PAF Cyber Command, and the National Aerospace Science & Technology Park, observing capabilities in ISPR, cyber, space, electronic warfare, and unmanned systems.

The visit underscored the strong historical ties between Pakistan and Bangladesh and reflected a shared resolve to deepen defence cooperation and build a long-term strategic partnership.