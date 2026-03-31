Bangladesh, 55th Independence day anniversary mark with due enthusiasm

ISLAMABAD, Mar 31 (APP):The Bangladesh High Commission in Islamabad on Tuesday hosted a diplomatic reception to mark the 55th Independence and National Day of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh, with a large number of dignitaries, diplomats, and members of civil society in attendance.

The reception and dinner were held at a local hotel, where Bangladesh High Commissioner to Pakistan Md. Iqbal Hossain Khan, along with officials of the mission, warmly received the guests.

Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Rana Tanveer Hussain attended the event as chief guest.

The ceremony was also attended by the Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,Faisal Kundi, federal ministers, Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, parliamentarians, ambassadors and high commissioners, representatives of international organisations, senior civil and military officials, business leaders, journalists, and members of the Bangladeshi community.

The event commenced with the national anthems of Bangladesh and Pakistan, reflecting the spirit of mutual respect and friendship.

In his remarks, Rana Tanveer Hussain felicitated the government and people of Bangladesh on their Independence and National Day.

He lauded Bangladesh’s impressive socio-economic progress and emphasized the importance of further strengthening bilateral relations for the mutual benefit of both nations.

In his welcome address, High Commissioner Md. Iqbal Hossain Khan underscored the shared aspirations of the peoples of Bangladesh and Pakistan to enhance bilateral ties and promote regional cooperation.

He highlighted Bangladesh’s commitment to expanding collaboration in key areas including trade, direct air and maritime connectivity, education, tourism, culture, healthcare, agriculture, industry, and energy.

The High Commissioner also reaffirmed his country’s broader foreign policy objectives, stating that Bangladesh remains focused on advancing development and safeguarding national interests through strengthened partnerships with friendly countries.

He further sought support for Bangladesh’s candidature for the presidency of the 81st Session of the United Nations General Assembly.

The ceremony featured cultural elements showcasing Bangladesh’s rich heritage, adding vibrancy to the occasion and promoting people-to-people connections.

The event concluded with renewed commitments from both sides to deepen cooperation, promote regional peace and stability, and work towards shared prosperity.

The 55th anniversary celebrations were marked with due respect and enthusiasm, highlighting the enduring bonds of friendship and cooperation between Bangladesh and Pakistan.