Ban imposed on processions in country, Majalis allowed with SOPs

ISLAMABAD, May 01 (APP):The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) Saturday recommended ban on all sorts of processions in the country due to the worsening coronavirus situation in the country.

It was stated in a notification issued by Ministry of Interior to Chief Secretaries of four provinces, AJK, Gilgit Baltistan and Chief Commissioner Islamabad.

The notification says, NCOC during its session held on May 1, 2021 expressed grave concern over the current COVID situation in the country.

Keeping in view the risk factor due to the ongoing surge in COVID spread across the country and particularly in major urban centres, it was decided to ban all sort of processions while holding of Majalis has been permitted under strict COVID SOPs which are already in place for Ramazan ul Mubarik”.