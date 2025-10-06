Balochistan’s rich culture to shine in capital -first ever Grand Tourism Festival coming to capital

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Oct 06 (APP):For the first time in history, the Department of Culture and Tourism, Government of Balochistan, is set to bring the province’s vibrant cultural identity, breathtaking landscapes, and diverse tourism potential to the heart of the country.

The Balochistan Grand Tourism Festival, scheduled to be held from October 10 to 12 at the National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa), Islamabad, promises to be a celebration of the province’s spirit-colorful, resilient, and deeply rooted in tradition.

Director Culture and Tourism Quetta, Dawood Tareen, said the festival marks a new chapter in promoting Balochistan’s image at the national level. “For decades, the narrative around Balochistan has been overshadowed by challenges,” he said. “Now, it’s time to present the province’s real face — one that reflects culture, beauty, creativity, and opportunity.”

The festival is being held under the vision of Parliamentary Secretary for Culture, Tourism and Law, Mir Zarain Khan Magsi, who envisions it as a bridge between Balochistan and the rest of Pakistan, as well as the international community.

“This initiative is not just about tourism,” said Tareen. “It’s about cultural diplomacy — showing the world that Balochistan is an integral part of Pakistan’s diversity and a symbol of hospitality, art, and peace.”

The three-day event will turn Lok Virsa into a lively hub of folk music, traditional crafts, tourism exhibitions, and culinary delights. Visitors will have a chance to experience Balochistan’s cultural tourism, food tourism, eco and coastal tourism, medical and adventure tourism, as well as archaeological treasures that reflect its ancient heritage.

A highlight of the festival will be dramatic performances of Baloch folk tales, including the timeless romantic story of Hani and Sheh Mureed and the soulful poetry of Mast Tawakali. These presentations will blend storytelling, music, and performance art — bringing to life the emotional depth and wisdom of Baloch folklore.

Equally enticing will be the Balochi food stalls, offering traditional dishes that have become a favorite among Islamabad’s food lovers. From aromatic Sajji to spiced Kaak bread and dates from Turbat, the culinary segment will celebrate the authenticity of Baloch flavors.

The festival’s atmosphere will be further enriched by performances from legendary Balochi singers and folk musicians, who will fill the air with the rhythm of dambura, suroz, and soulful melodies reflecting the essence of desert and sea.

Diplomats, members of the international community, media, and locals are expected to attend the event.

According to the organizers, the festival aims to project a positive and inclusive image of Balochistan, countering stereotypes and highlighting its potential as a hub for tourism, investment, and cultural exchange.

As Dawood Tareen puts it, “Balochistan is not just a land of vast mountains and deserts but it is a land of stories, songs, flavors, and traditions that deserve to be celebrated. This festival is our way of inviting the world to see the real Balochistan-peaceful, welcoming, and full of life.”

The Balochistan Grand Tourism Festival 2025 thus stands as a powerful reminder that beyond the headlines, there is a province waiting to be discovered where culture meets nature, and tradition meets tomorrow.