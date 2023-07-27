Balochistan’s development at par with other provinces inevitable: PM

GWADAR, July 27 (APP): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said that the development of Balochistan at par with other provinces was inevitable, which faced “criminal negligence” during the previous government.

The prime minister, during a visit here, inaugurated multiple development projects which, he said, were conceived during Nawaz Sharif’s tenure but were put to the backburners.

He told the newsmen that he had inaugurated a clean drinking water project, also launched by Nawaz Sharif in 2015 but faced an unnecessary delay since then.

Similarly, the dredging of Gwadar Port was planned in 2015 but could not be completed despite the fact it had reduced the port’s depth to impact the movement of heavy ships. However, the incumbent government executed the project on a war-footing basis wand was set to complete by early 2024.

The prime minister said during the last five years, cargo weighing 100,000 tons could be brought to the Gwadar Port comparing 600,000 during the last 14 months of the current government which benefited the locals including laborers, transporters, cold storage owners and others.

He said not only Pakistan, but other countries in the region will also benefit from the development of Gwadar Port.

He said the projects like Gwadar Export Zones also faced neglect in the past and an impression was created that Baloch locals were being neglected in the process which was not true.

