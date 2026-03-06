MPA Malik Baloch calls on CM Bugti

QUETTA, Mar 06 (APP):A delegation led by National Party (NP) Chief and Member of the Provincial Assembly (MPA) Dr. Abdul Malik Baloch called on Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Friday.

During the meeting, various issues including the overall political situation of the province, matters of mutual interest and the ongoing development process in Balochistan were discussed in detail.

On this occasion, the importance of consultation and positive dialogue between the political leadership for establishing peace and stability in Balochistan, promoting democratic values and resolving public issues was also emphasized.

The both leaders agreed that mutual cooperation, political harmony and constructive approach are indispensable for the development of the province and the prosperity of the people.

Chief Minister of Balochistan Mir Sarfraz Bugti said on this occasion that the government of Balochistan is taking serious steps for sustainable development, better governance and provision of basic facilities to the people in the province and to achieve this goal,

He said that consultation with all political forces is being given importance.

At the end of the meeting, Dr. Abdul Malik Baloch presented a gift of books on various topics to Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti.

The CM thanked Dr. Abdul Malik Baloch for this academic gift and paid tribute to his academic, political and democratic services.