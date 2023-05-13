Balochistan to ensure complete eradication of migratory bird’s poaching

QUETTSA, May 13 (APP):Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Saturday said that the government was taking steps to ensure complete eradication of migratory bird poaching in the province to protect its indigenous species.

In his messages on World Migratory Bird Day, the chief minister said that forests, plants and birds were the beautiful of nature, the protection of which was the responsibility of every human being.

The Chief Minister said that Balochistan was geographically situated in a region which was a transit point for seasonal birds and was especially a habitat for birds coming from Siberia in winter.

He said that the provincial government was taking all possible steps to ensure the protection of these birds and prevent their illegal hunting.

Bizenjo said “we are already facing the challenges of climate change and if do not change attitudes, we will face more natural calamities.”

The chief minister also took notice on illegal hunting and deforestation in the province and ordered the officials to take concrete steps for the prevention of poaching and protection of wildlife.

He directed that strict action should be taken to protect endangered species in the area from poachers under the Wildlife Act 2014. “No one should be allowed to risk the environment for their own entertainment and financial gain. “We are in coordination with the departments concerned to control the illegal trafficking of indigenous birds abroad and zero tolerance has been adopted against poaching and hunting of animals and birds in the province,” he remarked.

The chief minister said the department has ensured preservation of wildlife in the province within limited available resources.

He said the government was taking extensive measures to engage the community to save wildlife and educate the masses regarding wildlife and nature conservation.

He said an extensive awareness drive was afoot to sensitize the citizens about importance of the wildlife for the ecosystem.

The drive aims to discourage poaching, a major threat to the wildlife habitats in the province, he said and added, Balochistan has rich biodiversity and natural heritage, especially wildlife that has unfortunately facing threat mainly due to human activities and adverse weather conditions.

According to an official of Balochistan government, the provincial Wildlife Department has formulated special teams to ensure the preservation of wildlife across the province besides controlling of poaching, illegal hunting and trade of the birds of prey.