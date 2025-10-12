Balochistan Grand Tourism Festival concludes successfully, govt unveils sustainable tourism vision

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Oct 12 (APP): The Balochistan Grand Tourism Festival, held over three days in Islamabad, has been hailed as a resounding success.

Balochistan Parliamentary Secretary for Culture, Tourism, Nawabzada Mir Zarain Magsi announced that the overwhelming public response has reinforced the government’s commitment to promoting tourism across the province.

Zarain Magsi described the festival as a powerful testament to Balochistan’s identity as a land of peace, culture, love, and hospitality. He emphasized that the event marks the beginning of a sustained movement, with plans to replicate similar festivals nationwide to showcase Balochistan’s vibrant and peaceful image.

The Parliamentary Secretary revealed that his department is developing a comprehensive tourism policy aimed at institutionalizing tourism promotion efforts. The goal is to establish a long-term framework that future governments can adopt and build upon.

Zarain Magsi highlighted the economic potential of tourism, noting that increased activity in the sector will generate countless job opportunities for Balochistan’s youth and stimulate economic growth across the province. He encouraged young people to share their culture, traditions, and values with the world, calling them ambassadors of Balochistan’s true identity.

Among the festival’s standout achievements was the revival of Balochistan’s theatre after a 25-year hiatus, Zarain Magsi described as a historic breakthrough in the restoration of fine arts in the province.

Nawabzada Zarain Magsi extended heartfelt thanks to the officials and institutions whose efforts made the festival possible, including Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Sarfraz Bugti, Governor Balochistan Sheikh Jaffar Khan Mandokhail, Federal Minister for Commerce and Trade Jam Kamal Khan, Chief Secretary Balochistan Shakeel Qadir Khan, Provincial Minister for Revenue Mir Asim Kurd Gailo, MNAs Jamal Khan Raisani and Aftab Rana.

He also thanked senior officials from Lok Virsa Islamabad, Department of Culture, Tourism team, including Secretary Sohail ur Rehman Baloch, Director Culture Dr. Daud Khan Tareen, Director Tourism Hashim Khetiran and Director Jamil Baloch.

The festival’s success signals a new chapter in Balochistan’s cultural and economic development, with tourism positioned as a key driver of progress and unity.