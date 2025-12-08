Balochistan EPA to set up 10 environmental testing labs

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 08 (APP):The Balochistan Environmental Protection Agency (BEPA) has decided to establish 10 environmental testing laboratories across various districts of the province as part of its broader strategy to strengthen air quality monitoring and environmental protection.

According to documents available with Wealth Pakistan, the initiative forms part of a larger programme to introduce an AI-powered Air Quality Index (AQI) across all 36 districts of Balochistan.

The new laboratories will play a pivotal role in monitoring air, water, and industrial pollutants, enabling more effective enforcement of environmental laws and pollution-control policies.

The agency has already undertaken several measures to curb environmental degradation in the province. Key achievements include the relocation of 38 chromite grinding mills from densely populated areas to designated industrial zones and the installation of scrubbers in steel manufacturing units to control greenhouse gas emissions.

In addition, a complete ban has been imposed on the import of cut tyres.

The organisation has also turned its focus toward the transport sector. A proposal is under consideration for the procurement of 45 electric vehicles to replace conventional motor rickshaws in Quetta’s Central Business District to reduce vehicular emissions in the city.

The agency plans to continue vehicular emission testing and other air pollution control measures in the coming months.

By the end of 2025, the BEPA’s expanding environmental initiatives are expected to deliver tangible improvements in air quality and environmental health, positioning Balochistan as a stronger model for environmental governance in Pakistan.