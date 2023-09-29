Balochistan CM condemns Mastung blast, calls investigation reports

QUETTA, Sep 29 (APP): Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki on Friday strongly condemned the bomb blast on the procession of Eid-i-Milad un Nabi (PBUH) in Mastung.

The Chief Minister called for investigating the incident and submit the report of the incident.

Ali Mardan said Subversive elements do not deserve any concession. Those who target the peaceful procession will be dealt with an iron hand.

Chief Minister said “We have to create complete unity in our ranks against terrorism. Islam is a religion of peace and tolerance.”

He added that those who commit such brutal acts cannot call themselves Muslims.

The Chief Minister instructed the rescue teams to reach the affected area immediately and directed the health department to ensure the best treatment facilities for injured people.

Chief Minister expressed his sympathy to the bereaved families of the martyrs.