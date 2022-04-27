Balochistan CM announces to gift aircraft to AJK govt

QUETTA Apr 27 (APP) :: Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Wednesday announced to gift a jet aircraft to the Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) government.

He made the announcement during his meeting with AJK PM Sardar Tanveer Ilyas who called on him here, said a press release.

Handing over the letter of delivery of the aircraft to the AJK PM, Bizenjo said that the aircraft was a gift from the people of Balochistan to the people of Kashmir.

Regarding the Kashmiris’ ongoing struggle, Bizenjo said that the people of Balochistan fully support the freedom movement of the people of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

“Kashmiris settled in the province are our brothers”, he added.

On the occasion, the AJK PM expressed his profound gratitude to the government of Balochistan especially the chief minister and members of his cabinet for presenting such a valuable gift to the people of Kashmir in the blessed month of Ramazan.

“On behalf of the people of Kashmir, I would like to express my sincere gratitude to the Chief Minister of Balochistan, for the valuable gift”, the PM said adding that Balochistan has been generously hosting thousands of Kashmiri refugees, which speak volumes about the existing goodwill, love and sense of affinity within the

people of two regions.

He expressed the optimism that the government of Balochistan would resolve the employment and other problems of Kashmiri refugees on priority basis.

He also lauded the people and government of Baluchistan for their unprecedented

role in combating and eliminating the menace of terrorism from the region.

He also paid great tributes to sacrifices rendered by Pakistan armed forces in their struggle to rid the country of the menace of terrorism.