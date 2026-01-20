Balochistan accelerates digital transformation in health sector: Chief Secretary

- Advertisement -

QUETTA, Jan 20 (APP):Chief Secretary Balochistan Shakeel Qadir Khan has said that efforts to bring a digital revolution in the province’s health sector are being further accelerated with the organization of the Balochistan Health Leadership Conference 2026.

The conference aims to review progress on key health indicators and digitalization initiatives while strengthening monitoring, transparency, and performance across health facilities.

Addressing participants, the Chief Secretary said that the event is part of the expansion of ongoing reforms in the Health Department, which have shown significant improvement over the past two years. He emphasized that these reforms are expected to enhance transparency, monitoring mechanisms, and citizen-centric health services.

He noted that the Health Department is undergoing transformative reforms based on digitalization, decentralization, and improved service delivery, which are expected to bring visible improvements to healthcare facilities throughout Balochistan.

“Public service is the fundamental responsibility of the provincial government,” he said, adding that multiple steps are being taken for public welfare, with a special focus on the health sector.

Highlighting international interest, the Chief Secretary described it as a proud development that countries such as Bangladesh and Nepal have expressed a desire to collaborate with the Balochistan Health Department.

He further informed participants that through real-time system management, the government is now monitoring doctors’ and staff attendance in hospitals, availability of medicines and emergency response services.

This, he said, is leading to greater accountability and efficiency in healthcare delivery.

On the occasion, the Secretary Health briefed the conference and shared that HISP Pakistan and UNICEF have recognized Balochistan as a national and global role model for digital health initiatives, acknowledging the province’s progress in leveraging technology to strengthen healthcare services.

The conference reaffirmed the provincial government’s commitment to modernizing the health sector and ensuring improved healthcare access and quality for the people of Balochistan.