Baloch culture guardian of our identity, traditions & great historical heritage: CM Bugti

QUETTA, Mar 02 (APP):Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Mir Sarfraz Bugti said that Baloch culture is the guardian of our identity, traditions and great historical heritage, in his message issued here on the occasion of Baloch Culture Day.

The CM said that the culture of every province of Pakistan is worthy of respect and Baloch culture is the bright color of this national bouquet.

He said that Baloch traditions reflect the high values of love, bravery and hospitality, saying that cultural days are an effective means of renewing the commitment to our values and connecting the new generation with our heritage.

“It is the need of the hour to enlighten the younger generation about our historical and cultural heritage”, he said.

He said that the Baloch nation should not become a part of any futile war; national development, peace and stability are our path.

The CM mentioned that Baloch youth should make science and research their motto and make education their top priority.

He said that Baloch youth should achieve a prominent position with their talents in the modern global race based on artificial intelligence.

Mir Sarfraz Bugti stated that the Balochistan government has opened the doors of 200 international universities in the world, including Oxford and Harvard, for Baloch youth.