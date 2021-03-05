Balakot Hydropower Project another milestone of KP govt: Hamayatullah

BALAKOT, Mar 05 (APP): The 300 megawatts (MW) Balakot Hydropower Project is another milestone of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government to be commenced with cooperation of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) during the current year.

Advisor to KP Chief Minister on Energy Hamayatullah Mayar said during his visit to 884 MW Sukki Kinari and 300 MW Balakot Hydropower Project on Friday.

He said land acquisition for the Balakot Hydropower Project was in progress while we were providing special relief to affected people of the project.

Secretary Power Muhammad Zubair, PEDO Chief Engineer Muhammad Naeem, deputy commissioner Mansehra and other officials concerned were present on the occasion.

Hamayatullah Mayar reviewed the progress of the Sukki Kinari Hydropower Project where he was informed that the project would be completed by the end of December 31, 2022 which would provide cheap and clean energy to the people of Pakistan and benefit the locals of the area.

Talking about the Balakot Hydropower Project he said the project would be completed within seven years through which the KP would get 15 billion rupees annual income and it would also provide job opportunities to 1,400 people.

He also directed the concerned quarters to complete the land acquisition process as soon as possible.

The advisor showed satisfaction over the progress of both the projects and said the completion of projects would strengthen the national economy and would provide huge job opportunities to the people