Bakhtiar felicitates Pakistan Cricket Team on defeating India

ISLAMABAD, Oct 25 (APP): National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW) Chairperson Nilofar Bakhtiar on Monday felicitated Pakistan Cricket Team for a remarkable and crushing victory against India in T20 World Cup 2021.

In a tweet the NCSW Chairperson extended congratulations to the nation and Pakistani cricket team for beating India by 10 wickets. Bakhtiar while appreciating the opening batsmen of Pakistani team said,

“Babar Azam and Muhammad Rizwan deserve commendation for their outstanding partnership.” She also appreciated the show grabber pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi for unprecedented bowling and successful delivery against India.