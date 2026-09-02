Baker Hughes signs landmark energy agreement with OGDCL in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, Sep 02 (APP):U.S. energy technology leader Baker Hughes has signed a landmark agreement with Oil & Gas Development Company Limited to deploy American technology, expertise, and integrated solutions across Pakistan’s energy sector.

The signing ceremony was attended by US Chargé d’Affaires Natalie Baker, who represented the U.S. Embassy in Islamabad.

Speaking at the event, CDA Baker said the agreement reflected exactly the kind of partnership the United States champions.

“This brings world-class American technology and expertise together with Pakistan’s ambitions for a stronger, more secure energy future that promotes shared prosperity,” she said.

She added that the deal reflected the Trump Administration’s prosperity agenda in action: expanding market access for U.S. companies, promoting American energy exports and energy security, and building trade relationships that advance strength, stability, and prosperity for both America and its partners.

Houston-based Baker Hughes is a global leader in energy technology. Officials said the agreement with OGDCL is expected to enhance exploration, production efficiency, and technical capacity in Pakistan’s oil and gas sector.

The agreement marks another step in growing U.S.-Pakistan commercial cooperation in Pakistan.