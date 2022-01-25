Bahrain’s Crown Prince calls Imran Khan to condemn Lahore attack, condole life loss

ISLAMABAD, Jan 25 (APP): Crown Prince, Deputy Supreme Commander and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain Prince Salman Bin Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa Tuesday phoned Prime Minister Imran Khan and strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Lahore on January 20, 2022.

The crown prince extended deepest condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the early recovery of the injured in the incident, which had claimed three lives.

He expressed solidarity with the people, leadership, and the Government of Pakistan.

Prime Minister Imran Khan conveyed his gratitude to the crown prince for Bahrain’s support and solidarity as well as for the sympathies and condolences.

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s firm resolve to fight terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. The two leaders discussed ways to further strengthen and diversify bilateral relations, enhance cooperation in the multilateral fora and close coordination on regional and global issues of mutual interest.