Bahraini Interior Minister extends Eid greetings to Mohsin Naqvi

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jun 09 (APP):Bahraini Interior Minister Lieutenant General Rashid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa held a telephone conversation with Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, extending Eid-ul-Adha greetings to him and the people of Pakistan.

During the call, the Bahraini minister expressed his best wishes for Minister Naqvi and the Pakistani nation. He also shared his intention to visit Pakistan soon.

In response, Minister Mohsin Naqvi welcomed the announcement and said Pakistan looks forward to his visit. He conveyed his own good wishes to the Bahraini leadership and people and thanked the Bahraini minister for the warm gesture.

Minister Naqvi also reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening bilateral relations with Bahrain.