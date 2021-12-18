Bahraini delegation arrives in Islamabad for OIC special moot on Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD, Dec 18 (APP):A delegation from Kingdom of Bahrain arrived here on Saturday evening to attend the 17th extraordinary session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), being held in the capital on December 19.



The delegation was comprised of Foreign Minister of Bahrain Dr Abdullatif Bin Rashid Al-Zayani FM Bahrain, Deputy Minister Musa Abdullah Al-Naumi and Adviser to Foreign Minister Hamad Almannai.



Federal Minister for Science and Technology Senator Shibli Faraz, SAPM on Interfaith Harmony Allama Tahir Ashrafi, Bahraini ambassador to Pakistan Mohammed Ebraheem Mohammed and senior officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs received the guests, as the host country rolled out a red carpet in honour of the dignitaries.