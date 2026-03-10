Bahrain detains Indian telecom engineer accused of spying for Israel’s Mossad

ISLAMABAD, Mar 10 (APP): Bahraini authorities have arrested an Indian telecommunications engineer on suspicion of espionage for Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency.

The suspect, identified as Nitin Mohan, is accused of transmitting sensitive geospatial data, photographs, and video footage of strategic locations to Mossad, according to the media reports citing Bahrain’s Ministry of Interior.

The investigators believed that the shared materials—including site imagery and operationally significant details—could have aided foreign intelligence in conducting analyses and potential targeting assessments.

The Bahrain’s Ministry of Interior has confirmed the arrest but has not yet disclosed further details about the investigation, including the exact locations involved or the scope of the information allegedly transferred.

Authorities have also not specified whether additional individuals may be linked to the case. The investigation is ongoing, and officials say more details may be released as the inquiry progresses.