Babar terms Dr AQ Khan “Hero of Islam”

RAWALPINDI, Oct 14 (APP):Adviser to Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Babar Awan on Thursday said that Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan was not only a national hero but a hero of Islam.

Addressing a condolence reference, which was organized by the Lahore High Court Bar Association, he said, Dr Abdul Qadeer was a benefactor of Pakistan who made the country’s defence invulnerable by making it a nuclear power.

While enumerating his achievements, Babar said that Dr AQ Khan was a pride of Pakistan for his tremendous contribution to different assignments in education, research, welfare projects and national defence.

Dr Qadeer adopted a difficult path to make the country stronger in defence as par with its neighbouring country India with limited resources.

Dr Qadeer Khan and his children were the benefactors of this country, and I will talk to Prime Minister Imran Khan to name the important places of Islamabad after Dr Qadeer Khan.

“Dr Qadeer Khan used to wake up at night, and we all slept peacefully”, he added.

Dr Dina Khan, the daughter of Dr Abdul Qadeer Khans, while addressing on occasion, thanked the Rawalpindi High Court Bar association for arranging a programme for her late father.

“This is a challenging and painful time for my family, and I am grateful to all the people who honored my father so much,” she obsessed while saying.

While speaking on occasion, President Bar Sardar Abdul Raziq said that Dr Qadeer Khan, who was the founder of the nuclear programme of Pakistan, also established a network of national and international scientists and engineers to make the country more secure for the coming generations.

He started the nuclear programme in Pakistan when the country was facing a significant threat from his hostile neighbouring country, but he never bowed to any pressures, he added.

The picture of Dr Qadeer had been placed in all the country’s bars along with the photographs of Quaid-e-Azam and Allama Iqbal in remembrance of his services which he contributed to Pakistan, he added.