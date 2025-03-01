AZERTAC celebrates 105 years of national & global impact

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Mar 01 (APP):AZERTAC, Azerbaijan’s national news agency, marks its 105th anniversary, which founded on March 1, 1920, by the government of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic.

AZERTAC has traversed a complex and difficult path, overcoming numerous challenges to become a leading news resource in the country.

Initially operating as an independent news source for just 58 days, AZERTAC later became a branch of the Telegraph Agency of the Soviet Union (TASS) and underwent seven name changes over 70 years, facing strict censorship. Despite these constraints, the agency continued to fulfill its historical mission.

After Azerbaijan regained its state independence, AZERTAC reclaimed its historical name and has since become a globally recognized, reliable, and impartial news source. The agency has signed cooperation agreements with nearly 50 international news agencies and exchanges information with media organizations across five continents.

AZERTAC provides news in eight languages and has pioneered video news in five languages in the region. The agency plays a crucial role in conveying Azerbaijan’s realities to the world and has become a reputable force in the global media landscape.

In 2024, AZERTAC produced over 330,000 pieces of information, including news articles, photos, and video news segments. The agency continues to evolve, integrating modern technologies and tools while maintaining its reputation as a reliable and accurate news source.