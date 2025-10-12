Azerbaijani Parliament Speaker arrives in Islamabad for trilateral summit

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Oct 12 (APP): Speaker of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan, Madame Sahiba Gafarova, arrived in Islamabad on Sunday to participate in the Third Trilateral Speakers’ Meeting.

National Assembly Speaker, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, warmly received the distinguished guest at Islamabad International Airport and extended a heartfelt welcome.

A bouquet was also presented to Madame Sahiba Gafarova on her arrival.

Later, a meeting was held between Speaker National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and Speaker of the Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan *Madame Sahiba Gafarova. Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq expressed his pleasure at her participation in the Trilateral Speakers’ Meeting and highlighted the strong bonds of fraternity and friendship between the people of Pakistan and Azerbaijan.

NA Speaker stated that the people of Pakistan consider the people of Azerbaijan as their brothers, and both brotherly nations have always stood by each other during times of trials and challenges.

The speaker further stated that Pakistan and Azerbaijan have consistently supported each other’s positions on regional and international forums, which reflects the mutual trust and longstanding relations between the two countries.

On this occasion, Madame Sahiba Gafarova expressed her gratitude to the Parliament and the people of Pakistan for the warm hospitality. She remarked that the ties between the people of Azerbaijan and Pakistan are based on mutual respect and brotherhood.

She reiterated that Azerbaijan considers Pakistan a sincere friend and brother, and that the strong bilateral relations are founded on mutual trust, cooperation, and respect. She termed her visit to Pakistan as a matter of great pleasure and honor.