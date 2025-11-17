Azam Nazeer Tarar calls for promoting tolerance, unity on International Day for Tolerance

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Nov 17 (APP): Federal Minister for Human Rights Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar, in his message on the International Day for Tolerance, urged all segments of society to promote respect, dialogue and mutual understanding.

The minister said the day serves as a reminder of the shared responsibility to uphold tolerance, describing it as the foundation of peace, justice and inclusive development.

He noted that Pakistan’s Constitution guarantees equal rights and dignity to all citizens, regardless of faith, ethnicity, gender or background. The country’s heritage, Islamic teachings and the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, he added, reinforce the principle that all citizens are equal members of one nation.

Senator Tarar said tolerance demands active engagement, acceptance of differences and support for vulnerable communities. He reaffirmed the Ministry of Human Rights’ commitment to protecting marginalised groups and fostering a society based on justice, inclusion and harmony.

He called upon citizens, state institutions, media and religious scholars to encourage dialogue and build a Pakistan where diversity is respected, unity is strengthened and dignity is ensured for all.